The Union health ministry on Monday directed the chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi to ensure there was no disruption in services as nurses of the institute went on an indefinite strike, PTI reported.

About 5,000 nurses began their strike on Monday afternoon. Their demands include the correction of an anomaly in the fixation of the initial pay based on the Sixth Central Pay Commission, addressing various matters such as removal of gender-based reservation in the recruiting process of nursing officers, the abolishment of contractual appointments, enhancement of hospital accommodation and cadre restructuring.

Aiims Nurses Indefinite strike pic.twitter.com/XN1yCd2UmL — AIIMS NURSES UNION (@nsgunionaiims) December 14, 2020

The health ministry also warned that non-compliance of the “code of conduct” would be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code. The ministry cited a 2002 Delhi High Court verdict that said no employee, staff or faculty member should cease work for any reason.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria appealed to the nurses to call off their agitation. “I appeal to all nurses and nursing officers not to go on strike, and not to make us feel embarrassed about the dignity that we have as far as the nurses are concerned,” he said. “I, therefore, appeal to all of you to come back and work and really help us get through this pandemic.”

AIIMS Nurses Union President Harish Kajla said that they have been asking the Centre to consider their demands but the government has turned it down, reported Mint. “Our demands were even agreed by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in the meeting held last year,” Kajla said.

Randeep Guleria, however, said that the AIIMS administration and the government have met almost all the 23 demands of the nurses’ unions. “There is one demand which they have insisted upon and this is basically a perceived anomaly in the fixation of the initial pay as per the sixth CPC [Central Pay Commission] is concerned,” he said, adding that the administration was currently in the process of implementing the seventh Central Pay Commission.

The health ministry said in its order to the AIIMS director that the union’s demand on pay fixation under the sixth Central Pay Commission was beyond the provisions in the gazette notification dated August 29, 2008, of the department of expenditure on Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2008. The order also said that repeated attempts were made to convince the union that their demands were not covered under the existing services rules.

“It was also stated that the ministry is open to placing the fresh demand before appropriate authorities for sympathetic consideration and therefore, the AIIMS Nurses’ Union may be requested to reconsider and withdraw call for any strike, especially during these trying times, due to the national priority of effectively tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

Meanwhile, India reported 22,065 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking the tally to 99,06,165, Union health ministry data showed. The toll has increased by 354 to 1,43,709. There are 3,39,820 active cases and 94,22,636 recoveries