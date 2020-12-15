The Aam Aadmi Party will contest in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the party’s president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

“What is stopping Uttar Pradesh from becoming a more developed state,” the chief minister asked during the virtual announcement. “It is UP’s corrupt politicians and government.” The chief minister said several residents of the state had approached him and urged him to consider AAP’s participation in the state Assembly polls.

Kejriwal also highlighted the differences in his administration’s facilities in the Capital and those offered by the Adityanath-led government. “Why are the hospitals in UP in such a bad condition that the people in the state have to travel to Delhi for treatment?”

आम आदमी पार्टी UP में 2022 के विधान सभा चुनाव लड़ेगी | LIVE https://t.co/sterQYqssj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 15, 2020

AAP’s announcement came after the party won for the first time in the Goa Zilla Panchayat elections, reported PTI. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state won 32 out of 49 seats, and the Congress secured only four. AAP leader Hanzel Fernandes won the Benaulim seat in south Goa as the party made its presence felt in Goa.