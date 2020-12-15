The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to consider granting a break to doctors engaged in Covid-19 duty, suggesting that the continuous work might affect their mental health, reported PTI.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah, which is hearing a suo motu case on proper treatment of Covid-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in hospitals, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consider the suggestion. Mehta assured the bench that the Centre would do so and grant breaks to health workers engaged in coronavirus duty.

“For last seven-eight months, doctors have not been given any break and are continuously working,” the bench told Mehta. “You take instructions and think about giving them some break. It must be very painful and might be affecting their mental health.”

The court also expressed shock that the Gujarat government has levied around Rs 90 crore fine for not wearing face masks, but has not been able to enforce the guidelines on Covid-19 protocols.

AYUSH doctors cannot prescribe, advertise Covid-19 cures: SC

In a separate case, the same bench of the Supreme Court refused to modify a Kerala High Court order stating that AYUSH doctors and homeopaths cannot prescribe or advertise medicines for Covid-19, Bar and Bench reported. The court was hearing an appeal from Dr AKB Sadbhavana Mission School of Homeo Pharmacy against an August 21 judgement by the High Court, according to NDTV.

The Kerala High Court had prohibited Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy doctors from advertising or prescribing medicines as cure for Covid-19, except for the purpose of boosting immunity, according to the Centre’s advisory. The High Court had said that these practices can be used to enhance immunity to reduce the risk of coronavirus.

India on Tuesday crossed the 99-lakh coronavirus cases mark as it recorded 22,065 fresh infections cases in 24 hours, taking the total tally up to 99,06,165. The toll meanwhile, increased by 354 to 1,43,709.

