Coronavirus: India registers 26,382 new cases, tally rises to 99.32 lakh
The country’s toll rose by 387 to 1,44,096.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 99,32,547 on Wednesday as it registered 26,382 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 387 to 1,44,096. India’s active cases stood at 3,32,002, while the recoveries reached 94,56,449. Wednesday’s new cases are 19.5% higher than the previous day.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare detailed the Centre’s plan for storing coronavirus vaccines as it prepares for a massive inoculation drive. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing that the storage arrangements would include 29,000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 7.34 crore people and killed over 16.34 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.15 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
12.45 pm: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says “flattening the curve” was not enough for her country, reports AP. “I remember my chief science adviser bringing me a graph that showed me what flattening the curve would look like for New Zealand. And where our hospital and health capacity was,” she says. “And the curve wasn’t sitting under that line. So we knew that flattening the curve wasn’t sufficient for us.”
11.19 am: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras registers eight more cases, NDTV reports. The Tamil Nadu government orders testing at all colleges and universities.
11.13 am: A study published in the journal Physics of Fluids shows that walking fast behind a group of people in narrow spaces can significantly increase transmission risk of the coronavirus, especially in children.
11.08 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak in the Capital has reduced, ANI reports. “I can’t say that the third wave of Covid-19 is over,” he adds.
Jain says that Delhi’s positivity rate on Tuesday was below 2%, for the first time since May. “I would still appeal to the people to wear masks,” he adds.
11.07 am: Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi tests positive for the coronavirus, ANI reports.
11.02 am: McEnany adds that the beginning of vaccination in the US is a medical miracle, PTI reports. “The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered to frontline workers across the country,” she says. “The president promised a safe and effective vaccine in record time, and President [Donald] Trump delivered.”
10.58 am: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump is “absolutely open” to taking the coronavirus vaccine, but would wait for his medical team’s go-ahead, NBC reports.
10.17 am: The US Food and Drug Administration says Moderna’s vaccine is safe and effective, Reuters reports. The vaccine seems ready for regulatory authorisation.
10.14 am: NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul says the Drugs Controller General of India has allowed phase 1 and 2 trials of Pune-based Gennova Pharmaceuticals’ vaccine candidate, Hindustan Times reports.
10.08 am: First Lady of the United States Melania Trump violated mask policy at a children’s hospital when she took off her mask to read a book to the children, CNN reports.
9.52 am: Telangana reports 536 new cases on Wednesday, according to ANI. The state’s tally rises to 2,79,135. The toll rises to 1,502 with three more deaths.
9.45 am: India has tested over 15.66 crore samples so far, an update from the Indian Council of Medical Research shows.
9.40 am: Here is a chart showing the five states that account for 56% of India’s active cases.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India’s tally crossed 99 lakh as it recorded 22,065 fresh infections cases in 24 hours. This was the lowest daily count in India in over five months. The overall tally rose 99,06,165 while the toll went up by 354 to 1,43,709.
- The Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider granting a break to doctors engaged in Covid-19 duty, suggesting that the continuous work might affect their mental health. The Supreme Court also refused to modify a Kerala High Court order stating that AYUSH doctors and homeopaths cannot prescribe or advertise medicines for Covid-19.
- The Bihar government approved a proposal to provide free coronavirus vaccines to all the people of the state.
- A court in Delhi acquitted 36 foreigners who were booked for attending a three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat by allegedly disobeying the government guidelines issued in wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country.