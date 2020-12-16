The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate into the properties of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was shot dead by the police in July, The Times of India reported on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Adityanath made the decision on the basis of a report prepared by the Special Investigation Team, which suggested that the Enforcement Directorate look into Dubey’s properties worth Rs 147 crore. The SIT, headed by Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, also said than an investigation must be done to ascertain the source of income of the criminals associated with Dubey, News18 reported.

The Enforcement Directorate is already investigating money-laundering charges against Dubey. It had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering act against the gangster and 10 of his associates in September, according to The Times of India.

Also read:

Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city on July 9 for the murder of eight policemen in a shootout in Kanpur’s Bikru village earlier that month. He was killed in police custody on July 10.

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police had claimed that the car transporting Dubey overturned after the driver attempted to avoid a herd of cows and buffaloes but a video shared on social media also showed that Dubey was in a Tata Safari when the convoy went through a toll booth on its way to Kanpur and not a TUV 300 – the vehicle which was found overturned. The police also claimed that Dubey “attempted to flee by snatching the pistol” of a policeman.

Several aides of the deceased gangster were arrested either by the Special Task Force or the Kanpur police. Five other accused in the case– Prabhat Mishra, Amar Dubey, Bauan Dubey, Prem Kumar Pandey and Atul Dubey – were killed in separate encounters since July 3.

Dubey had more than 60 criminal cases against him, including murder and extortion. He was arrested previously on many occasions but was not convicted in any of the cases.