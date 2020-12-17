The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday criticised the central government for its decision to not hold the Winter Session of Parliament due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported PTI. The Opposition party said the Centre had a “big brother” attitude by remaining indifferent to the other parties on such matters.

The party’s MP TR Baalu said that while matters like the ongoing farmers’ protest and border tension with China had to be discussed in Parliament, it was very concerning that the central BJP leadership did not want to hold the session. Baalu claimed that the government did not consult the Opposition, including the DMK, which was unacceptable.

“...on behalf of DMK, I strongly condemn the cancelling of the Winter Session of the Parliament by the BJP government citing [the] corona[virus] pandemic,” Baalu said in a statement. He pointed out that even the Supreme Court had taken the farmers’ protests seriously.

“When the Supreme Court itself is coming forward to seek a solution amid an abnormal situation, it is condemnable that the elected government has cancelled the session,” Baalu said, according to PTI.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested the formation of a panel with the representatives of the farmers and the Centre to resolve the deadlock over the three new agricultural laws. On Thursday, it expressed sympathy for the farmers protesting against the new laws, but added that they cannot sit on protest for years.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had on Tuesday said he got in touch with floor leaders of several political parties and they had raised concern about the pandemic. Joshi added that these politicians had suggested “doing away with the Winter Session”.

Meanwhile, the farmers protesting against the Centre’s agricultural laws camped out near Delhi for the 22nd straight day on Thursday. They remain adamant on the demand that the Centre repeal the three laws.

