Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tore a copy of the contentious agricultural laws in the Assembly to mark his protest against the legislations, and asked the Centre to “not become worse than the British”.

“What was the hurry to get the farm laws passed in Parliament during the [coronavirus] pandemic?” Kejriwal asked at a special session of the Delhi Assembly called to discuss the farmer protests. “It has happened for the first time that three laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha...I hereby tear the three farm laws in this Assembly and appeal to the Centre to not become worse than the Britishers.”

The chief minister said he was “pained” to have to tear the laws like this, reported PTI. “But I cannot betray the farmers of my country who have been sleeping on the streets in the cold when the temperature is 2 degrees Celsius,” he added.

CM @ArvindKejriwal tears the copy of Centre's farm bills in Delhi Assembly.



We refuse to accept these farm bills which are against our farmers. #KejriwalAgainstFarmBills pic.twitter.com/rBrcc67sRz — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 17, 2020

During his speech, Kejriwal referred to the Pagri Sambhal Jatta movement, a farmers agitation spearheaded by revolutionary Bhagat Singh’s father during the time of British rule in India. The agitation was organised by Punjabi peasants against anti-farmer laws known as the Punjab Colonisation Act (Amendment), 1906.

“What is happening today has happened before,” Kejriwal said. “For nine months the farmers of Punjab had fought the British against the anti-farmer laws. At the time, too, the British government offered to make amendments to the laws. But the farmers remained adamant till the laws were repealed.”

The chief minister wondered how many more sacrifices would it take for the government to finally accept the demands of the farmers. “Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh today,” he added. “Almost every day, a farmer is attaining martyrdom...20 protesting farmers have died so far. I want to ask Centre how many sacrifices farmers will have to make, to get their voices heard?”

The Aam Aadmi Party chief also accused the Centre of misleading the farmers. “The government is saying that they are reaching out to farmers and trying to explain the benefits of farm bills,” he said. “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister [Adityanath] told farmers that they’ll benefit from these bills as their land won’t be taken away. Is that a benefit?”

Speaking to reporters after the session, Kejriwal said that the Delhi Assembly had rejected the three “black laws”, and appealed to the Centre to repeal them, reported ANI.

Delhi Assembly today rejected all 3 Farm laws & have appealed Central govt that it should take back these black laws. More than 20 farmers have died during 20 days of protest. On average, one farmer is getting martyred daily in this movement: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/Mstgr79OXr — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court asked Attorney General KK Venugopal if the three contentious agriculture laws can be put on hold till the hearing on petitions seeking removal of farmers from various borders of Delhi was underway. The court also held that while it had sympathy for the farmers, they cannot sit on protest for years.

Farm laws

The negotiations between farmers’ groups and the Centre has not progressed, as the last meeting, scheduled to be held on December 9, was cancelled. Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at key entry points to Delhi for the last 20 days. Both the government and farmer leaders have reiterated their positions and dialed up the rhetoric, but have not made no concrete efforts to resume discussions to resolve the deadlock.

The farmers fear the agricultural reforms will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, will lead to the deregulation of crop-pricing, deny them fair remuneration for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporations.

The government, on the other hand, maintains that the new laws will give farmers more options in selling their produce, lead to better pricing, and free them from unfair monopolies.