Apni Party worker Thakur Ranjit Singh was hospitalised on Wednesday after he was shot at by unidentified assailants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, the Greater Kashmir reported.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, a day before the seventh phase of voting in the District Development Council elections. Unidentified officials told ANI that Singh was fired upon outside his home in Draj village.

Singh received a bullet injury in his abdomen and was taken to a nearby hospital. He is said to be in a stable condition now.

Rajouri Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli told the Greater Kashmir that a case under relevant sections was registered in Budhal police station and investigation into the matter was underway.

The incident is the latest in a series of such attacks. On December 14, suspected militants had shot dead a personal security guard of Peoples Democratic Party leader Haji Parvaiz Ahmad in Natipora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city.

On December 4, unidentified assailants shot at a candidate for the District Development Council polls at Sagam Kokernag area in Anantnag district during the second phase of voting. Anees-ul-Islam Ganie was contesting as an Independent from the Sagam constituency in Anantnag.