Coronavirus: India registers 22,890 cases, tally climbs to 99.79 lakh
A US panel of experts on Thursday voted to recommend the emergency use of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.
India’s coronavirus tally on Friday rose to 99,79,447 after the country registered 22,890 cases in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry data showed. The new cases are nearly 5% lower than the previous day. The toll climbed by 338 to 1,44,789. There are 3,13,831 active cases and 95,20,827 recoveries.
A US panel of experts on Thursday voted to recommend the emergency use of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration is likely to follow the recommendation. This means the Moderna vaccine could start being administered in the US as early as next week.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 7.48 crore people and killed over 16.60 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.22 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
10.46 am: India is expecting to begin vaccinating people in January, BBC reports. Unidentified officials tell BBC that a few vaccine candidates are likely to get emergency-use authorisation in the next few weeks.
10.44 am: The number of tests done in India cross 15.89 crore.
10.39 am: Oxford University says its vaccine candidate shows a better immune response on using a full two-dose regimen, instead of a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, Reuters reports.
8.31 am: Joe Biden’s senior advisor Cedric Richmond, who had held a meeting with the US president-elect, tests positive, reports AFP. “Richmond’s interactions with the president-elect happened in open air, were masked and totalled less than 15 consecutive minutes, the CDC’s timeframe for close contact,” says transition spokesperson Kate Bedingfield. Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday.
7.20 am: Mizoram’s tally rises to 4,094.
7.19 am: Assam logs 106 new cases, taking its tally to 2,15,148. The state’s toll stands at 1,010 with three additional deaths.
7.18 am: Odisha registers 351 fresh infections and five additional fatalities. With this, the state’s total count climbs to 3,25,147, including 1,825 deaths.
7.17 am: Sikkim reports eight new cases and one death in the last 24 hours.
7.16 am: Nagaland’s tally rises to 11,820 with 33 new coronavirus cases, according to PTI.
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India’s coronavirus count rose to 99,56,557 on Thursday as it reported 24,010 new cases in 24 hours. The new cases are nearly 9% lower than the previous day. The country’s toll rose by 355 to 1,44,451. India’s active cases stood at 3,22,366, while the number of recoveries reached 94,89,740.
- Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,363 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 6,13,357. Deaths rose by 35 to 10,182. A record 90,354 tests were conducted the previous day.
- French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced. He will self-isolate for a week.
- Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that China will welcome an international team of experts which is scheduled to travel to the country in January to investigate the animal origins of the coronavirus.
