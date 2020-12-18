Four people were arrested for allegedly posting an online advertisement for the sale of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi office, the police said on Friday, reported PTI. Varanasi is Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

The accused had posted a picture of the “Jansampark Karyalay [public relations office]” of the prime minister on the online marketplace OLX. The ad listed the offices as a villa with four rooms and four bathrooms with a carpet area of 6,500 square feet. The advertisement has now been removed. The seller in the ad was listed as Lakshmikant Ojha, according to India Today.

The office, located in the Jawahar Nagar Colony area of the city, was put up on sale for Rs 7.5 crore, according to News18. The police said that advertisement number ID 1612346492 was posted on OLX under the “House & Villa” category, and was listed as a “full furnished ready to move” place by the dealer. The police told the news channel that the ad listed details like “two storeyed building, North East facing with car parking”, adding that the property’s name was listed as “PMO office Varanasi”.

“Yesterday, it came to our notice that the prime minister’s office here [Varanasi] has been put up on sale on OLX website,” Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said, according to a video posted on the official account of the Varanasi Police. “An FIR was immediately lodged at the Bhelupur police station, and the matter is being investigated. Four people involved in the case have been taken into custody.” The accused are being interrogated and legal proceedings are being done, the police officer added.