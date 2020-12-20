Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s administration on Sunday recommended the dissolution of the country’s Parliament, days after he faced backlash over an executive order passed last week, The Kathmandu Post reported. The proposal was made at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

The recommendation will now be forwarded to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for approval and effect, according to The Himalayan Times. However, since Nepal’s constitution does not have a provision for House dissolution, the move is likely to be challenged in the country’s courts.

Oli was reportedly under pressure to withdraw an ordinance related to the Constitutional Council Act that he had issued on Tuesday. The ordinance was endorsed by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the same day.

The House Speaker is one of the members in the Constitutional Council, headed by the prime minister, which makes recommendations for key appointments including in constitutional bodies, judiciary and foreign missions. As per the provisions of the Act, five of the six members must be present for the meeting to convene.

The amendments introduced by Oli seek to change this. As per new provisions, introduced through an ordinance on Tuesday, the meeting does not require the presence of the Speaker, and the leader of the Opposition party as a simple majority is sufficient quorum, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Sunday’s Cabinet meeting was expected to recommend the replacement of the ordinance, the newspaper reported. But instead Oli moved a resolution for dissolvings the House.

“Today’s [Sunday] Cabinet meeting decided to recommend the President to dissolve the Parliament,” said Barshaman Pun, Energy Minister in Oli’s cabinet. “No one opposed.”