Coronavirus: No need to panic over new strain of virus, Centre is alert, says health minister
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the government was monitoring the developments related to the new mutant coronavirus strain that was found in Britain, and asked citizens to not panic about it. Several countries banned travel to the UK, with Saudi Arabia pausing international travel due to the new fast-spreading strain.
India’s coronavirus tally reached 1,00,55,560 after 24,337 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 333 to 1,45,810. India’s active cases stood at 3,03,639, while the number of recoveries reached 96,06,111. The recovery rate was pegged at 95.53%, and the mortality rate at 1.45%.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 7.67 crore people and killed over 16.92 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.32 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
1.00 pm: In Puducherry, Covid-19 infections rise to 37,762, after 13 new cases were registered on Monday, reports PTI. The toll climbs to 627 with one more death recorded in 24 hours.
12.56 pm: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 3,26,596, after 363 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,839, reports PTI.
12.46 pm: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan says the government is monitoring the new mutant coronavirus strain that has cropped up in the United Kingdom, reports ANI. “The government is alert,” he says at a press conference held to inaugurate the India International Science Festival. “There is no need to panic.”
11.46 am: E-commerce giant Amazon closes its facility in New Jersey in the US till December due to a sharp rise in cases among workers, Reuters reports.
11.43 am: Chile and Argentina also stop flights to and from the United Kingdom amid fears over the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus, Reuters reports.
11.27 am: An update from the Indian Council of Medical Research shows that the country has tested more than 16.20 crore samples so far. Over 9 lakh tests were done on Sunday.
11.21 am: Telangana on Sunday registered 316 new cases, which took the state’s tally to 2,81,730. Telangana’s toll rose by two to 1,515.
11.19 am: Jharkhand will resume regular classes for students of grades 10 and 12, while following coronavirus-related safety guidelines, ANI reports.
10.19 am: Saudi Arabia on Sunday temporarily stopped all international flights and halted entry through its land and sea ports for at least seven days, amid concerns over the new strain of the coronavirus found in Britain, reports AFP.
10.17 am: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Italy have all announced restrictions on travel to the United Kingdom as a new strain of the coronavirus increases concern, reports AP.
10.16 am: The Irish government has banned flights from Britain from Monday due to the fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus in England, reports AFP.
10.14 am: Thailand will test over 10,000 people for the coronavirus after an outbreak in its biggest seafood market, officials said Sunday, reports AFP.
10 am: Top United States Congress negotiators have come to an agreement on Sunday on an $1 trillion Covid-19 economic relief package, providing financial help to businesses and individuals hit during the pandemic, reports AP.
9.15 am: India expects to begin vaccinating people against Covid-19 by “any week” of January, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. The government has identified 30 crore people who will receive the shot in the first phase of inoculation, he added.
9.10 am: Authorities in the United States have said they are looking “very carefully” into the new coronavirus strain, rapidly spreading in the United Kingdom, reports AFP. However, the country is not considering a ban on travel to the UK yet.
9 am: Italy’s health ministry has said it has detected a patient infected with a new strain of the coronavirus found in Britain, reports Reuters.
Here’s a recap from Sunday:
- India’s Covid-19 case count reached 1,00,31,223 after it reported 26,624 new cases in 24 hours, and the country’s toll rose to 1,45,477 with 341 more deaths. The number of active cases are 3,05,344, and 95,80,402 patients have recovered from the disease.
- The United Kingdom identified a new variant of the coronavirus, which “can spread more quickly” than prior strains of the virus, prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose fresh restrictions on parts of the country.
- Several European countries considered a ban on flights coming from the United Kingdom to prevent the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus. The Netherlands and Belgium have suspended flights while Belgium has stopped trains from the UK as well.
- Serum Institute of India’s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said that he and other Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers in the country will ask the government to provide them protection against lawsuits suing them for adverse reactions experienced at the time of inoculation.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state.