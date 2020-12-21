Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died in Delhi on Monday due to post-coronavirus complications, PTI reported. He was 93. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues paid their tributes to him.

Vora had been admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Delhi with urinary and lung infections, his family said. He was put on ventilator support.

The senior leader’s last rites will be performed in Chhattisgarh. His body will be taken there later in the day or on Tuesday.

Vora served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and as the governor of Uttar Pradesh in his career spanning five decades. He was also the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee.

Modi remembered Vora as a leader with a “vast administrative and organisational experience”. “Saddened by his demise,” he tweeted. “Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti.”

Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 21, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Vora was a “true Congressman and a wonderful human being”. “We will miss him very much,” he tweeted. “My love and condolences to his family and friends.”

Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much.



My love & condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MvBBGGJV27 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also mourned Vora’s death. “Heartfelt condolences at the demise of senior Congress leader, Sh. Motilal Vora ji,” he tweeted. “He was our senior most leader, who spent his entire life serving the Congress Party as union minister, as chief minister of MP, as UP Governor, General Secretary and Treasurer of AICC.”

Gehlot added that Vora’s death was a huge loss to the Congress. “He was a veteran leader of such extraordinary personality, whose life was dedicated to the Congress,” Gehlot said. “He worked dedicatedly for the party until his last breath.”

“A giant is no more,” Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted. “Moti Lal Vora was the epitome of commitment, dedication and loyalty. He inspired an entire generation by his untiring attitude and capacity to brave every adversity. My heartfelt homage!”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also posted a tribute to Vora. “He was one of the most decent of men who left his mark in public life in MP, Chhattisgarh and UP and in Parliament,” Ramesh said.

My tribute to Shri. Motilal Vora. pic.twitter.com/i9YRlxTcma — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 21, 2020

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he learnt about politics from Vora. “He was a guardian for Congress workers from undivided Madhya Pradesh to Chhattisgarh,” Baghel tweeted. “May God give his family the strength to bear the grief.”