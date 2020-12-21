West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading lies during his recent visit to the state, reported The Indian Express.

“I want to tell Amit ji that you are the home minister and it does not suit you to shell out lies provided by your party workers without cross-checking,” Banerjee said, referring to Shah’s speeches during the two-day visit.

Banerjee claimed that Shah’s comments on the the poor state of rural roads and industries in West Bengal were in contradiction to the previous data furnished by the Centre.

“I will only speak on two things today,” the West Bengal chief minister said. “He [Shah] said we are a zero in industry, [but] we are number one in MSME [Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises]. He also said, we have not made village roads, we are number one on that count too and this information has been shared by the government of India.”

Banerjee also termed the Bharatiya Janata Party as “cheatingbaaz” and said it could do anything for the sake of politics, NDTV reported.

The chief minister’s comment came a day after Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien tweeted a “fact check” of seven claims made by Shah in his speeches.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress posted a video on Monday, showing poll predictions for state elections made by Shah, that went wrong.

“Presenting before you, King of Miscalculations, Amit Shah,” the tweet said.

Shah visited West Bengal last week, where he addressed a number of public rallies in the run up to the state elections, scheduled to be held in April-May next year. A number of Trinamool Congress leaders, including former minister Suvendu Adhikari, joined the saffron party in his presence.