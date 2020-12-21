Russia on Monday allayed India’s concerns over Moscow’s growing relationship with Pakistan, reported PTI. The country noted that it was committed to develop ties with Islamabad as it is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Addressing a press conference, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said that Moscow’s efforts to develop relations with Pakistan fit in with the basic values of the strategic partnership between India and Russia. His deputy, Roman Babushkin, said that Russia’s ties with Pakistan were “independent in nature” and the two sides have a trade and economic agenda.

He said the basic principle of Russian foreign policy was to have bilateral relations that are not aimed against any other country. “This is the very important principle we are following when it comes to cooperation with every country in the world including Pakistan and many others,” Babushkin said.

The Russian diplomat also mentioned increasing defence and security ties between India and Russia and even referred to the extensive military exercises between the two countries and the cooperation between them which are contributing to regional stability.

Babushkin said its military drills with Pakistan were part of the counter-terror framework and such collaborations, including experience sharing and capacity building, was natural for all the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states.