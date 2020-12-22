Farm law protests: Farmers to meet today to discuss Centre’s new offer on dialogue
The protests at Delhi’s borders – Singhu, Tikri, UP Gate, and Chilla – entered its 27th day.
Farmers protesting against the three new agricultural laws will meet on Tuesday to discuss the Centre’s latest offer for dialogue. On Sunday, the agriculture ministry asked protestors to specify their concerns over its draft proposal of amendments to the three new laws, and settle on a convenient date for the meeting.
The protests at Delhi’s borders – Singhu, Tikri, UP Gate, and Chilla – entered its 27th day. On Monday, the protesting farmers held a day-long relay hunger strike to step up pressure on the Centre to revoke the three new farm laws.
The Centre had on December 9 proposed to make amendments related to at least seven matters, and provide a “written assurance” on the continuation of the minimum support price.
Live updates
7.50 am: Farmers protesting against the farm laws on Jaipur-Delhi highway in Alwar’s Shahjahapur on Monday accused the Centre of not looking into their demands even though it was a matter of their livelihood, reports The Times of India.
What are the three farm laws?
The Parliament passed three ordinances – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – in September. They were signed into laws by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.
Taken together, the three legislations loosen regulations on the sale, pricing and storage of agricultural produce. They allow farmers to sell outside mandis notified by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. They enable contract farming through deals with private sector companies. They take food items like cereals and pulses off the list of essential commodities, lifting stock limits on such produce.
Farmers and traders have alleged that the government wants to discontinue the minimum support price regime in the name of reforms. They fear that the laws will leave them at the mercy of corporate powers. The government has maintained that farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
The government claims the new laws would give farmers the freedom to sell in the open market. But farmers say the laws will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, leave farmers to the mercy of market forces and threaten food security.
Most Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations across the country have strongly opposed the bills. The Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s oldest allies, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance in protest against these bills. Opposition parties have also urged President Ram Nath Kovind to ask the government to accept farmers’ demands.
7.40 am: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said the Centre was trying to tire out farmers by starting discussions from the very beginning again, reports PTI. “This is a futile exercise when farmer organisations have already rejected three agriculture laws and want them repealed,” he added.
7.30 am: Farm union leaders accused the Centre of wasting their time with its invite to discuss concerns over the new farm laws, and said they would meet on Tuesday, reports The Indian Express.
Here’s what happened on Monday:
- Farm leaders on Monday said they were always ready for dialogue as long as there was some “concrete solution”. They added that a letter from the Centre on Sunday only sought a date for the next round of talks.
- The Kerala government decided to convene a special Assembly session on December 23 to reject the three farm laws.
- Social media giant Facebook clarified that it temporarily blocked a page linked to the ongoing farmers’ protest because its automated system flagged it as spam due to increased activity.
- The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), the biggest independent organisation behind the farmers’ protests, has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details that allow it to receive foreign funds. On December 6, the association had made a public appeal for financial help to go ahead with the protests.