India’s coronavirus tally on Tuesday rose to 1,00,75,116 after 19,556 new cases emerged in 24 hours. This is the lowest daily rise in infections since early July. The country’s toll went up by 301 to 1,46,111. There are 2,92,518 active cases, and 96,36,487 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far. The country’s recovery rate was estimated at 95.65% and fatality rate at 1.45%.
Meanwhile, United States President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He thanked experts for developing the vaccine and urged Americans to take it.
The coronavirus has infected more than 7.77 crore people and killed over 17 lakh in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.36 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
10.09 am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said his administration was working “as fast as possible” to unblock trade across the English Channel after France shut its borders with the country, reports AFP.
10.05 am: Developers of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V have announced they are signing a deal with AstraZeneca to test a combination of the two vaccines, reports AP.
10.02 am: US President-Elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine live on television. “Today, I received the Covid-19 vaccine,” he tweets. “To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible – thank you. We owe you an awful lot. And to the American people – know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it.”
10.01 am: Coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed the 18-million mark on Monday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
10 am: Left Democratic Front councillor Jayachandran Nair was on Monday sworn in wearing a personal protective equipment kit as he has tested positive for Covid-19, reports ANI. He was elected from the Kudappanakunnu ward in Thiruvananthapuram corporation.
9.50 am: The head of the European Union’s drug regulator said on Monday that it appeared the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine could protect against the mutant strain, reports AFP.
9.45 am: The European Union has formally approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, reports The New York Times.
9.40 am: Singapore on Monday received the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, reports AFP. It is the first country in Asia to get the delivery of a vaccine.
9.30 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 1,0075,116 after 19,556 new cases emerge in 24 hours. The country’s toll goes up by 301 to 1,46,111.
9.15 am: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said the state would take action according to the Centre’s directions on the new strain of the coronavirus, reports NDTV. The state has made seven-day home quarantine compulsory for travellers from the United Kingdom, Denmark and Netherlands.
9 am: Tamil Nadu on Monday banned New Year celebrations on beaches, in hotels, clubs and resorts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, reports PTI.
Here are updates from Monday:
- India’s coronavirus tally reached 1,00,55,560 after 24,337 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 333 to 1,45,810. India’s active cases stood at 3,03,639, while the number of recoveries reached 96,06,111. The recovery rate was pegged at 95.53%, and the mortality rate at 1.45%.
- India banned all flights from United Kingdom till December 31. The suspension will come into effect from 11.59 pm on December 22.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the Indian government is alert and there was no need to panic over worries about a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom.
- The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs recommended that any coronavirus vaccine should be granted emergency use authorisation in the country only after proper consideration and conducting its trials on a sufficient sample size.
- The Maharashtra government decided to send fliers from Europe and the Middle East to institutional quarantine for two weeks. This came after a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus was found in the United Kingdom.
- Equity markets witnessed a meltdown as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty roiled over a new strain of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, leading to selloff across sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex cracked 3%, losing 1,406.73 points, to close at 45,553.96. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 432.15 points or 3.14% to finish trading at 13,328.40.