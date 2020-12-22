Two local Lashkar-e-Taiba militants surrendered before security forces during a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, the police said.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that both of them were involved in the killing of the security guard of Peoples Democratic Party leader Haji Parvaiz Ahmad on December 14, The Kashmir Walla reported.

Last week, the PDP leader had said the incident took place at his residence and was the third such attack on him.

While the operations were underway in Tongdounu area of the district on Tuesday, families of the militants urged them to put down their weapons and surrender, according to IANS.

Arms and ammunition, including two pistols, and some incriminating documents were recovered from the militants.

During #encounter between #terrorists and Police/SFs at Tongdounu, #Kulgam, 02 local terrorists of LeT #surrendered on appeal of families. #Incriminating materials including 02 pistols & ammunition recovered. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 21, 2020

Kumar also said that as many as 12 militants have surrendered before security forces during “live encounters” this year, ANI reported.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh accused Pakistan of sending militants to India to disturb the District Development Council elections.