The Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has moved a local court to withdraw a case against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including three legislators, who were booked in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar and Shamli communal riots, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

The three leaders are Sardhana MLA Sangeet Som, Thana Bhawan (Shamili) legislator Suresh Rana and Kapil Dev, who represents the Muzaffarnagar Sadar seat in the Assembly. Besides them, the Uttar Pradesh government also sought the pardon of Vishwa Hindu Parishad member and religious preacher Prachi.

Muzaffarnagar Government Counsel Rajeev Sharma said, “A withdrawal application [in the case] has been moved in the court concerned, and the matter is still pending.”

The cases relates to the mahapanchayat organised at Nagla Mandor village in Muzaffarnagar on September 7, 2013. Prachi and the three MLAs were accused of making inflammatory speeches against a community at the event, which reportedly triggered the riots in which 62 people were killed and thousands were left homeless. There were also several reports of sexual assault and abuse in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts.

The Hindutva leaders were also accused of violating prohibitory orders, holding the mahapanchayat without obtaining permission from the district administration, creating obstruction to deter public servants from performing their duty, and setting a motorcycle on fire, as per records.

In February 2018, a delegation of khap chaudharis led by BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan met Adityanath in Lucknow and urged him to withdraw cases against Hindus in connection with the riots. The state government later began the process of withdrawing cases by seeking details from the Muzaffarnagar and Shamli district administrations under 13 points, including in this case.