Two suspected militants were killed in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, after an encounter broke out between them and the security forces on Thursday. The operation is still under way, the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

The deceased have not been identified yet.

The gunfight started after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Thursday morning, following information about the presence of the suspected militants in the area, PTI reported, quoting an unidentified police official. He said the security forces retaliated after the militants opened fire at them.