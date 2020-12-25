Coronavirus: India records 23,067 new cases, toll climbs to 1.47 lakh
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 7.93 crore people and killed over 17.41 lakh.
India recorded 23,067 new coronavirus cases on Friday morning, taking its total to 1,01,46,845. Less than 2.8 lakh of these are active cases, the health ministry said. A total of 1,47,092 people have died of the coronavirus in the country, with 336 of those deaths coming in the last 24 hours, the data showed.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
9.43 am: The Irish government authorises the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. The first delivery of the vaccine will be on December 26, with the first vaccinations taking place on December 30, the country’s Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says.
9.41 am: A nurse in Mexico became the first person in Latin America to receive a coronavirus jab when her country began its vaccination programme on Thursday, reports BBC. Mexico has received an initial shipment of 3,000 doses of the US-German Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
9.39 am: Jharkhand’s tally of coronavirus cases rises to 1,13,786, after 179 more people tested positive in 24 hours, reports PTI. The toll climbs to 1,016, with two more deaths.
9.36 am: An African-American physician in Indianapolis, United States, has died with Covid-19, weeks after she accused a doctor of denying her proper medical care because of her race, reports BBC. In a video she posted on Facebook from her bed on December 4, at Indiana University Hospital North, Susan Moore said she had to “beg” for treatment.
A statement from the hospital said, “as an organisation committed to equity and reducing racial disparities in healthcare, we take accusations of discrimination very seriously and investigate every allegation”.
9.28 am: A parliamentary panel has recommended that the athletes going for Olympics 2021 and their support staff, including the coaches, should be put in the priority group for receiving vaccination against the coronavirus, reports The Hindu. The Standing Committee on “Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports”, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, made its submissions in a report to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday.
The committee also directed the government to create bio-bubbles in the training facilities where the athletes can isolate themselves in a secure environment and train with minimal possibility of being infected.
9.26 am: Turkey will receive its first shipment of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine within days as preliminary domestic tests showed it was 91% effective, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, reports AFP. Ankara in the next few days will also sign a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech for 4.5 million doses of its vaccine, with the option to buy 30 million more from the US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner, Koca said
9.23 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says that indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has drawn global attention. “Data generated from within India underlines impressive safety and immunogenicity profile of Covaxin and sparks [the] Lancet’s interest in publishing them,” it says.
9.21 am: The new mutated coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdom appears to be more contagious and will likely lead to higher levels of hospitalisations and deaths next year, a new study shows, reports The Bloomberg.
The variant is 56% more transmissible than other strains, according to the study by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. There is no clear evidence that it results in more or less severe disease.
9.19 am: Sikkim reported 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the state’s total to 5,664, reports PTI. The toll from the disease is 125.
9.15 am: India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the country was looking forward to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit next month amid reports suggesting that the trip may not take place as a more infectious strain of the coronavirus was detected in the United Kingdom.
9.12 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India temporarily suspended the Vande Bharat repatriation flights from the United Kingdom amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant that has emerged in the country. It is not clear till when the flights have been stopped.
- Two passengers who arrived in India from the United Kingdom, and left isolation centres after testing positive for the coronavirus at the Delhi airport have been tracked down at their homes in Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. The two have been admitted to government facilities.
- The Karnataka government withdrew the night curfew order it had issued on Wednesday, imposing restrictions between 11 pm and 5 am, till January 2.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has completed preparations for vaccinating 51 lakh people including healthcare and frontline workers, who will be given the shot in the first phase.