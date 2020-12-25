A 45-year old Dalit man was beaten up in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Friday allegedly by people who objected to him using a handpump, PTI reported, quoting the local police.

In a First Information Report lodged at Bisanda police station, Ramchandra Raidas has alleged that family members of Ram Dayal Yadav attacked him with sticks when he went to take water from the handpump in Tendura village here in the morning, Station House Officer Narendra Pratap Singh told PTI.

Raidas sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to a primary health centre, Singh said, adding that investigation was under way on the matter.

The police officer said that Raidas also alleged that two months ago the accused had asked Dalits not to fetch water from the handpump installed in a locality where the Yadav community stays in majority. The matter was however resolved then following intervention by a local government official, PTI reported.