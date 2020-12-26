Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday gave a stern warning to those involved in illegal activities in the state, suggesting he will bury them, ANI reported.

“I am in some mood these days,” he said, while speaking at an event in Babai town of Hoshangabad district. “I will not spare the miscreants. Those who are part of the mafia and use their muscle power to indulge in illegal activities, should leave Madhya Pradesh or I will bury them 10 feet under the ground. Nobody will even get to know your whereabouts.”

The chief minister was speaking at a Good Governance Day event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with farmers from six states, while releasing funds worth Rs 18,000 crore for the latest tranche of the PM-Kisan scheme, was also relayed in the event, according to Aaj Tak. Chouhan claimed that eight crore farmers of the state support the new farm laws.