Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was on Monday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, reported ANI, citing the Chief Minister’s Office. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18 and was in home isolation, but was moved to a hospital in Dehradun on Sunday.

The chief minister’s physician Dr NS Bisht said a chest infection was detected. After consultations, the chief minister was taken to the Capital for further examination and tests. He was flown to AIIMS Delhi this morning, an unidentified official said, according to NDTV.

Government Doon Medical College Dr NS Khatri on Sunday said the chief minister had been moved to the hospital as a precautionary measure. “The CM’s physician recommended that he be shifted to a hospital after he developed a fever on Sunday,” he said, according to The Times of India. “A chest scan revealed a mild chest infection. Therefore, he was brought to GDMC. A team of experts are treating the CM. He may have to stay in the hospital for a couple of days.”

Rawat had isolated himself multiple times earlier this year after a number of his colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus. His wife and daughter had also contracted the disease.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are 5,625 active Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, while 82,537 recovered as of Monday morning. The toll in the state stood at 1,483.

