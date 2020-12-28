A 28-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district was beaten up and paraded naked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, PTI reported on Monday. The accused also filmed the incident and circulated the video on social media.

The incident took place in the city’s Bagher village. Rakesh Rathore, the supervisor of a Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act project, on Saturday allegedly entered the house of a woman who works under the same jobs scheme. He was later caught by her husband.

The woman’s husband gave Rathore a warning and let him go. However, a day later, some of his friends thrashed Rathore, garlanded him with shoes and paraded him naked.

The police filed a case against nine people under Sections 294 (obscene acts), 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were also charged under the Information Technology Act. Eight of them have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the woman also filed a complaint against Rathore under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Hindustan Times reported. The accused was arrested after being charged for sexual harassment and trespassing, according to PTI.