Coronavirus: India reports 16,432 new cases, lowest daily rise in over six months
The country has also registered the first six cases of the Covid-19 variant first discovered in Britain.
India on Tuesday said it has recorded the first six cases of the more contagious and genetically distinct variant of the coronavirus that was first discovered in Britain.
Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,02,24,303 after 16,432 new cases emerged in 24 hours. This is the lowest daily spike in infections since June 24. The country’s toll went up by 252 to 1,48,153. There are 2,68,581 active cases, and 98,07,569 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 8.12 crore people and killed over 17.72 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.59 crore people have recovered from the infection.
10.56 am: Four states conduct a dry run for the coronavirus vaccination process for the second consecutive day before the expected rollout of the vaccine, reports the Hindustan Times. While Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Assam conducted mock registration of volunteers on Monday, they carried out dummy vaccination drills on Tuesday.
10.49 am: The Swedish government has proposed a temporary coronavirus pandemic law giving it new powers to curb the spread of Covid-19, which it said it hoped to have in place by January, reports AFp. The law will allow the country to close down businesses, shopping malls or public transport as well as limit the number of people permitted in public gatherings. Earlier, the country relied mostly on non-coercive measures during the pandemic.
10.45 am: Russia has admitted that its toll because of the coronavirus was three times higher than reported earlier, making it the country with the third-largest number of fatalities, reports AFP. Russian health officials have said that over 1.86 lakh Russians have died from Covid-19.
10.43 am: Local authorities in Germany’s Vorpommern-Ruegen district said that eight elderly workers at a care home were mistakenly injected with five times the recommended dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, reports ANI. Four of them have developed flu-like symptoms and were admitted to a hospital for observation.
10.40 am: The United States’ National Institutes of Health said that the phase 3 clinical trail to assess the safety of Covid-19 vaccine developed by American biotech company Novavax has begun in the country and Mexico, reports AFP. A similar trial for the same vaccine is also under way in the United Kingdom.
10.39 am: Actor Ram Charan said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested,” he tweeted.
10.35 am: An analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment has revealed that public transport in Delhi has been running with a reduced capacity since the countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, reports the Hindustan Times. The analysis showed that the capacity fell by 73% on average since March and that there was an increase in the use of private vehicles as people felt unsafe to avail themselves of public transport.
10.33 am: The Odisha government said that about 62 returnees from the United Kingdom are untraceable in the state even as it was keeping a tab on the new coronavirus strain. reports PTI. As many as 181 people have returned to Odisha from the UK between November 30 and December 21.
10.30 am: The Uttar Pradesh government said that all those devotees visiting the Magh Mela 2021 in Prayagraj will need to undergo a coronavirus test, reports PTI.
10.11 am: The World Health Organization acknowledged that the coronavirus outbreak has had a devastating impact around the globe, but warned that worse pandemics could lie ahead. The health body urged world leaders to get serious about preparedness against future contagions.
9.40 am: India has recorded the first six cases of the mutant coronavirus strain first reported in the United Kingdom, the Centre says. “A total of 6 samples of 6 UK returnee persons have been found to be positive with the new U.K variant genome,” the statement reads. “Three in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune.”
- Delhi reported 564 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since July 27, data from the health department showed. Deaths rose by 21, with the total now at 10,474.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare began a dry run of the coronavirus vaccination drive in four states in order to assess the preparation for it. It will be continued on Tuesday. The dry run will be conducted in two districts each of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab.
- The Centre extended its existing guidelines for restrictions for surveillance and containment of the coronavirus till January 31. In a release by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Union government noted the decline in active cases of Covid-19 in the country, while adding a word of caution against the new strain that has emerged in the United Kingdom.
- The chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, which is the local maker of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca, said that he expected the Indian government to approve shots for emergency use within a few days. Adar Poonawalla told reporters that they have already made 40 million to 50 million doses of the vaccine.