The Madhya Pradesh Police booked comedian Munawar Faruqui for allegedly making derogatory comments about Hindu deities, NDTV reported on Saturday. It was not immediately clear who filed the complaint against him.

The police said the charges against Faruqui were imposed after his performance at the Monroe Cafe in Indore. “During the show, the comedian allegedly mocked Hindu gods and goddesses,” a police official said.

Besides, the owners of the cafe had organised the stand-up event without taking permission from authorities, the police officer said. The show was also attended by several people who were below the age of 18, he added.

A case was filed against Faruqui and the owners of the cafe in the Munkoganj area of the city. The police said it was examining the video footage from the event to ascertain whether minors were also present at the show. “We are also examining the comments made by the comedian,” the police official added. “Based on that, we will investigate the matter.”