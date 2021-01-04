Farm law protests: Farmers firm on demand for repeal of legislations ahead of meeting with Centre
Key border points in Delhi continued to remain closed because of the protests.
Farmers unions on Monday remained firm on their demand for repeal of the three agricultural laws and the guarantee of Minimum Support Price ahead of their seventh meeting with the Centre. At their last meeting on December 30, the two sides reached a consensus on two key concerns – stubble burning penalty and the Electricity Amendment Act.
Key border points in Delhi continue to remain closed because of the protest. On Sunday, the farmers took shelter under tents as rain hit the Capital and its surrounding areas.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi’s borders for over a month in the biting cold. The protestors say the laws will dismantle regulated markets, and hurt their livelihoods by making them vulnerable to big corporations.
Live updates
10.59 am: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha criticises Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar after the police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to stop a group of farmers, mostly from Rajasthan, from moving towards Delhi on Sunday, reports ANI.
“Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar sahab like General Dyer is allowing to fire upon farmers and using tear gas against them,” says Chadha. “Are the country’s farmers our enemies? Are they Army personnel of China or Pakistan? It’s shameful.”
10.55 am: The agriculture ministry officials worked over the weekend to prepare for talks with farmers’ organisation today, reports The Indian Express. An official says the government is “extremely concerned” and wants a “positive outcome”.
9.28 am: The protestors took shelter under tents as rain hit the Capital and its surrounding areas on Sunday.
9.18 am: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee also remains firm on its demands. “Our demands are the same as before, repeal the three farm laws and guarantee MSP,” the organisation’s Joint Secretary Sukhwinder S Sabra tells ANI. “If our demands aren’t met, then, we’ll hold tractor march on January 6 and also January 26.”
9.12 am: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait says the farmers won’t consider anything less than the repeal of the laws at the seventh meeting with the Centre on Monday, ANI reports. “[The] government must understand, the farmer has taken this movement to his heart,” he adds,
9.10 am: Key border points in Delhi continue to remain closed because of the farmers’ protest.
8.55 am: Here is a recap of the events from Sunday:
- The Haryana police used water cannons and tear gas shells on hundreds of protestors at the Rewari-Alwar border as they began marching towards Delhi. The protestors broke police barricades near Bhudla Sangwari village in Rewari district.
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi government for its handling of the ongoing farmers protest, claiming that more than 50 people have lost their lives while taking part in the agitation. She also accused the government of being arrogant and indulging in cronyism.
- Punjab-based farmers protesting against the agricultural laws sent legal notices to Union minister Giriraj Singh, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav for allegedly making defamatory statements about their agitation.
- Haryana BJP leader and former minister Sampat Singh urged the Centre to repeal the farming laws. He added that the government should not remain adamant.
- The Rajasthan Congress held a dharna in Jaipur to oppose the agricultural laws. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot were seen on the state together.