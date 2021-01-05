Coronavirus: India reports lowest rise in daily cases in over 6 months; England under new lockdown
India on Tuesday registered 16,375 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count to 1,03,56,844. This is the lowest daily rise in new cases in over six months. The country’s toll rose by 201 to 1,49,850. India’s active cases stood at 2,31,036, below 3 lakh for 15 days, while the recoveries reached 99,75,958.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a complete lockdown in England in an effort to control the faster-spreading mutant coronavirus strain. The lockdown is expected to last till mid-February.
In India, Uttar Pradesh will hold a dry run for the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. A countrywide dry run was also held on January 2.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 8.56 crore people and killed over 18.52 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.8 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
10.50 am: India records lowest daily rise in new cases in over six months with Tuesday’s tally, reports PTI.
10.45 am: Dr Gagandeep Kang, vice-chair of the board of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and one of the country’s foremost experts on vaccines, has raised concern over the drug regulator’s decision to grant emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech’s vaccine despite the lack of adequate efficacy data, reports The Times of India.
“I have never seen anything like this before,” Kang tells the newspaper. “Either you are doing a clinical trial or you are not. I am confused... How are we different from Russia and China? I really don’t have an answer if anyone asks me that question.”
10.06 am: Bulgaria reports four cases of mild to moderate side effects from the Pfizer vaccine, according to ANI. The side effects include two cases of pain, one case of insignificant temperature rise and another one of dizziness.
10 am: Brazil is trying to procure India-made vaccines to quickly begin inoculations, Reuters reports. It is planning to export the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine in bulk. Brazil’s private clinics, meanwhile, reach a preliminary deal to procure an alternative vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.
9.56 am: BioNTech and Pfizer say they have no evidence to show that their vaccine will continue to offer protection against the coronavirus if the booster shot is given too late, Reuters reports. The vaccine’s prime and booster shots are administered three weeks apart.
9.50 am: Scientists in the United Kingdom are concerned that coronavirus vaccines may not work against the variant of the infection found in South Africa, Reuters reports, citing British television network ITV.
9.39 am: India on Tuesday registers 16,375 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count to 1,03,56,844. The country’s toll rises by 201 to 1,49,850. India’s active cases stand at 2,31,036, while the recoveries reach 99,75,958.
8.19 am: China recorded 33 new coronavirus cases on Monday, according to Reuters. Sixteen of those cases were imported.
8.14 am: Assam registered 36 new cases on Monday, taking its tally to 2,16,340, according to PTI. The state’s toll rises by two to 1,054.
8.12 am: Uttar Pradesh will hold a dry run for the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, ANI reports.
8.06 am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the imposition of a complete lockdown in England in an effort to control the faster-spreading mutant coronavirus strain, BBC reports. The lockdown is expected to last till mid-February. Johnson says he believes the country is entering “the last phase of the struggle”. Scotland also announces similar measures.
7.57 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India registered 16,504 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,03,40,469. The country’s toll rose by 214 to 1,49,649. India’s active cases stood at 2,43,953, below the 3-lakh mark for 14 straight days. As many as 99,46,867 people have recovered from the infection in the country so far.
- The United Kingdom became the first country in the world to roll out the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. An 82-year-old man was the first person outside clinical trials to receive the shot.
- Bharat Biotech Chairperson Krishna Ella on hit back at those criticising the grant of emergency use approval to the company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, saying that the vaccine was safe and the firm has conducted “200% honest clinical trials”.
- Kerala for the first time reported six new cases of the new strain of the coronavirus. The new strain of the infection was first reported in the United Kingdom and is believed to be 70% more transmissible.
- China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the coronavirus pandemic was likely caused by outbreaks outside the country, in an attempt to change the narrative about the infection’s origin.