Coronavirus: England to go under complete lockdown amid rise in cases
In India, Uttar Pradesh will hold a dry run for the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. A countrywide dry run was also held on January 2. India registered 16,504 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,03,40,469. The country’s toll rose by 214 to 1,49,649. India’s active cases stood at 2,43,953, below the 3-lakh mark for 14 straight days. As many as 99,46,867 people have recovered from the infection in the country so far.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 8.56 crore people and killed over 18.52 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.8 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
8.19 am: China recorded 33 new coronavirus cases on Monday, according to Reuters. Sixteen of those cases were imported.
8.14 am: Assam registered 36 new cases on Monday, taking its tally to 2,16,340, according to PTI. The state’s toll rises by two to 1,054.
8.12 am: Uttar Pradesh will hold a dry run for the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, ANI reports.
8.06 am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the imposition of a complete lockdown in England in an effort to control the faster-spreading mutant coronavirus strain, BBC reports. The lockdown is expected to last till mid-February. Johnson says he believes the country is entering “the last phase of the struggle”. Scotland also announces similar measures.
7.57 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India registered 16,504 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,03,40,469. The country’s toll rose by 214 to 1,49,649. India’s active cases stood at 2,43,953, below the 3-lakh mark for 14 straight days. As many as 99,46,867 people have recovered from the infection in the country so far.
- The United Kingdom became the first country in the world to roll out the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. An 82-year-old man was the first person outside clinical trials to receive the shot.
- Bharat Biotech Chairperson Krishna Ella on hit back at those criticising the grant of emergency use approval to the company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, saying that the vaccine was safe and the firm has conducted “200% honest clinical trials”.
- Kerala for the first time reported six new cases of the new strain of the coronavirus. The new strain of the infection was first reported in the United Kingdom and is believed to be 70% more transmissible.
- China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the coronavirus pandemic was likely caused by outbreaks outside the country, in an attempt to change the narrative about the infection’s origin.