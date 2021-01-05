Top bosses of Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India issued a joint statement on Tuesday, a day after the two sparred publicly over vaccines developed by their companies, both of which have received approval for emergency use in India.

In a statement issued by Serum Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech Managing Director and Chairman Krishna Ella, the vaccine makers jointly pledged for a smooth rollout of the antidote, both in the country and globally. “The more important task in front of them [Poonawalla and Ella] is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world,” the statement said. “Vaccines were a global public health good and have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest.”

The two companies said that they would continue their vaccine development activities as planned and assured to provide global access to their shots.

On Monday, without mentioning the name of the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot, the Serum CEO said that all vaccines apart from those of Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca were “just like water”. Serum is the local manufacturer of the vaccine developed by Oxford university and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

Ella responded to the comment and denied doubts on the safety of the vaccine. “We do 200% honest clinical trials and yet we receive backlash,” he said without naming Poonawalla. “If I am wrong, tell me. Some companies have branded me like water.”

Covaxin, India’s first indigenous shot against coronavirus has faced reservations from various sections, including the Congress, for getting approval before publishing data for the third phase human trials. On Sunday, following the approvals, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria had said that Serum’s Covishield will be used in the initial phase of the vaccination drive, and Covaxin will be used in emergency situation or as a backup. Despite receiving approvals, the two companies are yet to sign a formal deal with the government.