Three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district allegedly gangraped and murdered a 50-year-old woman, NDTV reported on Wednesday. The police have filed a case against the accused and made two arrests.

The incident took place on Sunday night, within the premises of a place of worship, according to The Times of India. The first information report, however, was filed on Tuesday evening after the woman’s postmortem report revealed injuries in her genitalia. Her leg was also fractured.

The woman’s husband told the newspaper that the she had gone to the place of worship on Sunday but did not return till late. He added that the accused brought her home in car, claiming that she had fallen into a well. “My wife was alive by then,” the man said. “But before we could understand anything or ask any question, they left in the car. After a few minutes, my wife succumbed to the injuries.”

On Monday, a video emerged of one of the accused claiming that he and the others had rescued the woman from the well, NDTV reported. He also said that the woman was alive when he dropped her home.

Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma told the news channel that he had ordered the suspension of the police station in charge in Ughaiti for negligence in the case. Sharma also said that four teams had been formed to arrest one of the accused who fled, according to PTI.

The National Commission of Women on Wednesday took cognisance of the incident. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Uttar Pradesh director general of police seeking immediate intervention in the matter. The commission has sought a detailed action taken report at the earliest.