The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on petitions challenging anti-conversion laws, Live Law reported. The court, however, refused to stay the laws in the two states.

Uttar Pradesh had passed the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, in November. Since then, the police have arrested several Muslim men under the law. The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, also prohibits the conversion of religion for marriage.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices V Ramasubramanian and AS Bopanna was hearing petitions filed by lawyer Vishal Thakre and a non-governmental organisation named Citizens for Justice and Peace.

One of the petitions stated that the laws created division the society, according to NDTV. The petitioner also questioned the grant of excessive power to the police. The laws seek to penalise “love jihad”, a conspiracy theory used by right-wing groups who accuse Muslim men of using marriage as a lure to force Hindu women to convert to Islam.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, four other BJP-ruled states – Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Assam – have also decided to introduce laws aimed at preventing inter-faith marriage.

The Centre itself told the Lok Sabha in February that no “case of ‘love jihad’ had been reported by any of the central agencies”. Investigations by the National Investigation Agency and the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department have turned up no evidence for this alleged conspiracy either. The National Commission for Women maintains no data about “love jihad” too.