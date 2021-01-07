Hundreds of supporters of outgoing United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday stormed the Capitol complex in Washington DC, and clashed with the police as members of the Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential elections, CNN reported. A woman was shot dead inside the Capitol., while three people died in medical emergencies, the Washington DC Police have said.

After the situation was brought under control, the House reconvened. The Senate rejected a move by Trump’s allies to object to Joe Biden’s Arizona’s victory. The Senate voted 93-6 against the measure.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has won control of the Senate with two victories in the state of Georgia. This is for the first time since 2009 that Democrats will control the Senate, the House of Representatives and the White House. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeated Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively. The Georgia election was rerun because none of the candidates in the November 3 election achieved the 50% needed for victory under state rules.

The violence

Videos on social media showed the mob shattering the Capitol’s windows and entering the building. One of the rioters even went and sat in the well of the Senate.

Trump supporters smashed through windows and climbed into the Capitol building as lawmakers convened to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump https://t.co/wjBzic8laT pic.twitter.com/nrYKvrDYAF — TIME (@TIME) January 7, 2021

Police in riot gear tried to secure the building with barricades, while the lawmakers put on gas masks and crouched under their desks, AP reported. The National Guard was also deployed to control the spiraling situation in Washington.

The breach prompted the police to evacuate the floor of the House. The protestors were heard banging on the doors of the House just moments before the evacuation began, according to CNN.

In one video, the rioters were also seen attacking the media and smashing their cameras and other equipment to the ground.

Trump supporters moved in and attacked a media section near the Capitol Building and are trashing their cameras and equipment ⁦@WTOP⁩ pic.twitter.com/N6ov5a3pCu — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) January 6, 2021

Trump had encouraged his supporters to stage protests, hours before the storming of the Capitol. He even promised to join them. “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol,” he was quoted as saying by CNN at a rally. “And we’re gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

Meanwhile, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram temporarily locked Trump’s accounts for the violation of their policies. Three of his tweets were removed. “As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” the microblogging site said.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Twitter blocked Trump’s account for 12 hours, while Facebook stopped him from posting for 24 hours, according to Reuters.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the public emergency to 15 days, according to CNN. This takes the emergency declaration until the day after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. “Persons are dissatisfied with judicial rulings and the findings of State Boards of Elections, and some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration,” she said.

Resignations

Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director and press secretary and current chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, resigned in the wake of the violent protests. White House Social Secretary Anna Cristina Niceta also followed suit.

Grisham and Niceta were among the longest-serving Trump administration officials.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House,” Grisham told CNN. “I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration.”

Senators react

Several Republican lawmakers spoke out against the violence. “It was ugly today,” said Republican Ben Sasse, Nebraska Senator, on the Senate floor. “I don’t think we want to tell our kids that America’s best days are behind us because it’s not true – that’s not who we are.”

Republican Kelly Loeffler, who lost her Georgia Senate race, also condemned the violence. “I cannot now, in good conscience, object to the certification of these electors,” Loeffler said.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth urged her colleagues to ask themselves if it was worth damaging this democracy to protect Trump. “I have no tea to throw in Boston harbour tonight,” she said. “And I regret that I have no rucksack to pack for my country, no Blackhawk to pilot... nor am I asking for any grand gesture from my Republican colleagues.”

Trump loyalist and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham also spoke out. “Count me out, enough is enough,” he said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and vice-president of the United States on January the 20th.”

Mitt Romney, the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee, said Trump’s supporters should be told the truth. “The truth is that President-elect Biden won the election,” he said at the Senate. “President Trump lost. I’ve had that experience myself. It’s no fun!”

World leaders condemn violent scenes

US President-elect Joe Biden called the storming of the Capitol an insurrection and asked Trump to go on television to call an end to the “siege”. “At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault,” he said in Wilmington. “I call on President Trump to go on national television now to... demand an end to this siege,” Biden said. “To storm the Capitol, to smash windows, to occupy offices, the floor of the United States Senate... threatening the safety of duly elected officials? It’s not a protest, it’s insurrection.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the incident and said that democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. “Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue,” he added.

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

Other world leaders and organisations also condemned the storming of the Capitol.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the “disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress”. He too urged for “a peaceful and orderly transfer of power”. French leader Emmanuel Macron called the incident “not American”.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Trump’s supporters should “accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy”. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted the scenes at the US Capitol and called them an “attack on democracy”.

European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned an “assault on US democracy”. He added: “This is not America. The election results of 3 November must be fully respected.” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg expressed his shock. “The outcome of this democratic election must be respected,” he added.