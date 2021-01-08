The repercussions of the storming of the United States’ Capitol building continued on Friday, as the police reported one more death and a slew of officials tendered their resignations.

The US Capitol Police late on Thursday (in the US) confirmed the death of Brian D Sicknick, one of their officers, “due to injuries sustained while on-duty”, reported CNN. The officer was injured while physically engaging with the rioters on Thursday, following which he was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Capitol police said in a statement.

Sicknick is the fifth person to die as a result of Wednesday’s riots. One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police as the crowd breached the building, and three others suffered medical emergencies that proved fatal.

Meanwhile, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has announced his resignation, adding to the long list of administrative and law enforcement officials who have quit in the aftermath of the incident. “The violent attack on the US Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington DC,” Sund said after announcing his decision, according to CNN.

Apart from Sund, two of outgoing President Donald Trump’s Cabinet secretaries – Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos – also resigned on Friday.

In her statement, Chao said she was “deeply disturbed” by the incident, which she termed as “entirely avoidable”. She said that Pete Buttigieg will be taking over as the Transportation Secretary. DeVos, meanwhile, called Thursday’s events “unconscionable for our country [US]”.

Assistant Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, Dr Elinore F McCance-Katz and Anthony Ruggiero, senior director for counterproliferation and biodefense at the National Security Council, also quit from their posts, according to CNN. On Thursday too, a number of officials, including White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger, had resigned.

Meanwhile, outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday hit back at statements that the attack at the Capitol showed the US to be a “banana republic”, AFP reported. A number of foreign critics as well as former US President George W Bush had made the analogy, as their reaction to the incident.

“The slander reveals a faulty understanding of banana republics and of democracy in America,” Pompeo said on Twitter. “In a banana republic, mob violence determines the exercise of power. In the United States, law enforcement officials quash mob violence so that the people’s representatives can exercise power in accordance with the rule of law and constitutional government.”

On Thursday, hundreds of supporters of outgoing United States President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol complex in Washington DC, and clashed with the police as members of the Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential elections, which Joe Biden won. As many as 68 people have been arrested so far.

Videos on social media showed the mob shattering the Capitol’s windows and entering the building. One of the rioters even went and sat in the well of the Senate. Lawmakers put on gas masks and crouched under their desks as the police tried to secure the complex. The House was evacuated at first, but it reconvened hours later to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

The incident triggered shock in the US and across the world. Members of Trump’s Cabinet were reportedly discussing the possibility of removing him from the office.