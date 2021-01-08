Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday received an anonymous letter claiming that there was a conspiracy to kill him, PTI reported. The government has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The letter was sent to Patnaik’s residence in Bhubaneswar. The sender claimed that contract killers were out to kill the chief minister. “These contact killers are professional criminals,” the letter read. “These contact killers are equipped with latest weapons like AK-47, semi-automatic pistol. These criminals may attack you anytime.” The sender claimed that the mastermind of the conspiracy lived in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city.

The sender urged Patnaik to be alert. “I would like to tell you that you can be killed anytime, so please be aware,” the letter added. The person also provided a list of the registration numbers of 17 cars, claiming that they had been following Patnaik, according to Hindustan Times.

Odisha Special Secretary (Home) Santosh directed senior police officials to investigate the matter, according to PTI. The home department sought a review of security at Patnaik’s residence and the state secretariat.

Odisha Director General of Police Abhay did not confirm this, according to India Today. Unidentified officials, however, told the news channel that a high-level inquiry team was working on it since the letter could not be taken lightly.