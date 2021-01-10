India on Sunday registered 18,645 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,04,50,284. The new infections are just 0.2% higher than Saturday’s cases. India’s toll rose by 201 to 1,50,999. Its active cases stood at 2,23,335, while the number of recoveries reached 1,00,75,950.

The country has so far conducted more than 18 crore coronavirus tests, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s update. More than 8 lakh tests were done on Saturday alone.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced that India’s massive vaccination programme against the coronavirus will begin on January 16. Priority will be given to frontline healthcare workers, which is estimated to be around three crore people. This will be followed by those above 50 years of age, and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities. An estimated 27 crore people fall under the second category.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the country. Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with chief ministers of all the states on January 11 to discuss the coronavirus situation and the rollout of the vaccine. In an address on Saturday, he said India was ready to save humanity with two “made in India” coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the third countrywide dry run of the vaccination programme to ensure the “readiness of all preparations and simulate a seamless and glitch free vaccine administration”, covered 4,895 sites across 615 districts in 33 states and Union Territories.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 8.95 crore people and killed over 19.24 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.96 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip received Covid-19 vaccinations on Saturday, reported AFP. “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today [Saturday] received Covid-19 vaccinations,” said a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. He was the first Israeli to be inoculated last month.