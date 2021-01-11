Coronavirus: India records 161 deaths, lowest in over seven months; global tally crosses 9 crore
Ahead of the coronavirus vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today with chief ministers of all the states.
India on Monday registered 16,311 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,04,66,595. The toll rose by 161 to 1,51,160, the lowest in seven-and-half-months. The active cases remained below 3 lakh at 2,22,526 for the 21st consecutive day, while the number of recoveries reached 1,00,92,909.
Globally, coronavirus infections surpassed 9 crore cases, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of the disease that has now killed 19.3 lakh worldwide, according to John Hopkins University. More than 4.99 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
11.06 am: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration on Sunday said that the devotees will not be required to produce a coronavirus negative report for entering the shrine in Puri from January 21, reports PTI. The decision will remain in force till February 21, said the administration chief.
11.03 am: The South African government will store the coronavirus vaccine that it will receive from India in the next few weeks at a secret place because of the risk of theft for sale at black market prices, reports PTI, citing media reports.
“There’s a security issue too because countries which have already begun rolling out the vaccines have warned us that there is a huge theft of it, so we may not even disclose where it is being centrally stored,” Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja tells the weekly City Press.
10.53 am: Russia confirms the first case of the new coronavirus strain, despite suspending flights with the United Kingdom, where the variant was first discovered, reports AFP.
9.45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today with chief ministers of all the states on the vaccine roll out.
9.37 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the government has finalised 89 sites for the vaccination drive against the coronavirus, and the first batch of jabs is expected to arrive in the Capital between January 12 and January 14, reports the Hindustan Times. “Each centre will be managed by 8 to 10 staff,” he added. “Cold storage facilities are ready and security arrangements are in place.”
9.30 am: India registers 16,311 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,04,66,595. The toll rises by 161 to 1,51,160. Its active cases stand at 2,22,526, while the number of recoveries reach 1,00,92,909.
9.20 am: Coronavirus infections on Monday surpassed 9 crore cases around the world, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of the disease that has now killed 19.3 lakh globally, according to a tally by John Hopkins University. The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks on Sunday, reports AP.
9.15 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- Pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech said that the death of a 45-year-old volunteer in Bhopal during the clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine was not related to the jab. “The volunteer passed away nine days after the dosing and preliminary reviews by the site indicate that the death is unrelated to the study dosing,” the company said in a statement. “We cannot confirm if the volunteer received the study vaccine or a placebo as the study is blinded.”
- Four organisations of survivors of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy wrote to the prime minister and Union health minister asking them to stop the ongoing trial of Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine Covaxin in the Madhya Pradesh capital.
- Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said that people should not be made “lab rats” in order to administer the coronavirus vaccine.
- The Union health ministry held a virtual meeting with all states and Union Territories to apprise them of the use of the CoWIN software, the digital platform designed to administer the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country scheduled to begin on January 16. The ministry said that the states were asked to make use of the Aadhaar platform to register beneficiaries for vaccination and for consequent communication with them. The states were also asked to capture real-time data of vaccination on CoWIN.