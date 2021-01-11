An Enforcement Directorate court has asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before it on Monday in connection a disproportionate assets case, News18 reported. The case involves alleged irregularities in land allotment to pharmaceutical firms during his father YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s tenure as the chief minister of the state, according to NDTV.

Apart from the chief minister, summons have also been sent to Vijay Sai Reddy, a Rajya Sabha MP of the his party YSR Congress, and to executives of three pharmaceutical companies – Srinivasa Reddy of Hetero Drugs, Nithyananda Reddy of Aurobindo and Sarath Chandra Reddy of Trident Life Sciences, along with two former bureaucrats, according to NDTV.

The ED court was looking into allegations that during his tenure from 2004 to 2009, Rajashekhara Reddy’s government had allotted to 75 acres of land to Aurobindo and Hetero each at a rate of Rs 7 lakh per acre against the decision of Price Decision Committee, according to News18. Further it was alleged that 30 acres of land, allotted earlier by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to Aurobindo in Medak district, was illegally transferred to Trident Life Sciences. The lands held significance as they were in special economic zones, which provide companies with several reliefs and incentives.

In return, Nithyananda Reddy had diverted Rs 10 crore and Hetero Director Srinivasa Reddy diverted Rs 17.25 crore in the form of investments in two companies, Jagathi Publications and Janani Infra, owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy, thus making the dealings “quid pro quo”.

The case was first filed in the Nampally metropolitan sessions judge’s court in 2016, and was later transferred to the ED court, as it involved charges under the Prevention of Money laundering Act. The ED court will also hear a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, on whose inquiry, its case is based, according to NDTV.

In January last year, Jagan Mohan Reddy had appeared in the sessions judge’s court and asked for exemption, citing his busy schedule as the chief minister. However, his plea was rejected and the judge had asked him to appear before the court in person.