Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Monday said that his party will always take good care of Assam’s unique culture and language. Nadda is on a two-day visit to the state to kickstart BJP’s campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to protect the language of Assam, and we have done that,” Nadda said at a rally in Assam’s Silchar district. “Bhupen Hazarika ji was given the Bharat Ratna by the Narendra Modi-led government. Gopinath Bardoloi [former Assam chief minister] was honoured with the Bharat Ratna by Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.”

Nadda praised the BJP government for resolving the crises in Assam. “The Bodo crisis was hanging for nearly 50 decades and the Bru-Reang crisis, too, was solved by Modi government,” he said. “The land dispute was also solved by our government with the help of Smart Fence project.”

The BJP president spoke about how the BJP had contributed more to the development of the state than the Congress. “Under UPA [United Progressive Alliance], Assam got only Rs 50,000 crore for development,” he said . “The Modi government gave Assam Rs 3 lakh crore for development.”

Nadda said that the people of Assam had shown support for the BJP in several elections. “The BJP government was formed in Assam in 2016,” Nadda said. “Whether it was Lok Sabha elections, Vidhan Sabha bye-elections, Zila Parishad elections, Territorial Council elections, Bodo Territorial Council elections, or Panchayat elections, everywhere you have backed the BJP.”

Nadda expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in Assam in the 2021 elections by winning more than 100 of the state’s 126 Assembly seats, according to PTI. He said that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s government had worked to ensure Assam’s all-round development.

“The BJP has been working peacefully for the development of Assam, taking into consideration the interests of all communities,” Nadda was quoted as saying by the news agency. “It has fulfilled their demands without harming others.”

The BJP president is scheduled to hold meetings with the party’s election committee members and other office-bearers in Guwahati later in the day.

