Two incidents of crime against women have been reported from Madhya Pradesh in less than 36 hours, according to NDTV. In the first case, a 45-year-old woman has been left grievously injured after three men alleged raped and tortured her. In the second case, a 14-year-old girl was killed after an alleged assault.

Three men allegedly raped and brutalised a 45-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district. The incident took place on Saturday night at a place that is about 800 km from Bhopal and under the jurisdiction of the Amilia Police Station.

The woman is currently recuperating at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Rewa. “Doctors at the hospital said she is out of danger but could take more than week to recover,” said Rewa Inspector-General Umesh Joha.

The police have arrested the main accused in the case. “Four men have been arrested in the matter and are being interrogated by a team led by Sidhi Superintendent Pankaj Kumawat,” Joha added.

The woman, who runs a roadside tea shop, said she was sleeping inside a shanty when the accused knocked on her door to ask for water. When she refused, they allegedly barged inside the hut and raped her. After this, the woman alleged that she was tortured with an iron rod.

She added that the accused were from a nearby village. The woman has been living alone for four years after her husband died.

Following the incident, the woman’s sister first took her to a primary health centre and then admitted her to Sidhi district hospital, reported News18. She was later referred to Rewa for treatment.

In the second case, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing the 14-year-old girl in Khandwa district, reported ANI. The arrest was made after the police found the girl’s body on the roof of the grocery trader’s shop in Jamania village on Monday morning. The police suspect that the accused raped the girl and then strangled her to cover up the crime.

“The case of the murder of a 14-year-old girl came into light,” Khandwa Senior Superintendent of Police Seema Alawa told ANI. “Prima facia suggests that she was raped, but the cause of death is not clear yet. The body has been sent to post-mortem, and things will be clear after we receive the reports.”

The Class 9 student had gone to buy biscuits from a grocery store, reported NDTV. The owner allegedly pulled her inside his house, where he raped and strangled her.

Congress party spokesperson KK Mishra criticised the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for its silence. Incidentally, the chief minister had on Monday morning announced the launch of a campaign, called “Samman” to raise awareness on crimes against women.