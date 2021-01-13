Coronavirus: India’s recovery rate improves to 96.51%; US registers new record high of 4,197 deaths
The first consignment of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine arrived in Delhi.
India on Wednesday registered 15,968 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,04,95,147. The toll rose by 202 to 1,51,529. The active cases remained below 3 lakh at 2,14,507 for the 23nd consecutive day, while the number of recoveries reached 1,01,29,111. India’s recovery rate is now 96.51%.
Meanwhile, the first consignment of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine arrived in Delhi. On Tuesday, Serum Institute had begun shipping its vaccine across India.
The United States on Tuesday reported a record-high of 4,197 Covid-19 deaths in a day since the start of the pandemic. The only other time the number of deaths have gone over 4,000 was on January 7 when 4,194 total deaths were reported.
Globally, coronavirus infections surpassed 9.15 crore cases, while the toll from the disease climbed to 19.61 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. More than 5.05 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
1.23 pm: The Union health ministry says the number of people in India who have tested positive for the new UK variant of coronavirus has climbed to 102 on Wednesday, reports PTI. All these people have been isolated in single rooms by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put in quarantine.
12.50 pm: Theatres in Kerala are reopening today with 50% occupancy. Visuals from outside a theatre in Kochi.
12.46 pm: Puducherry’s tally rises to 38,524 with 29 new cases of coronavirus.
12.45 pm: The Maharashtra government has received 9.83 lakh vaccine doses against its total requirement of 17.5 lakh, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope tells PTI.
12.43 pm: The government defers the national polio immunisation programme, reports ANI. Officials said the programme, which usually takes places every year in January, has been deferred because it was too close to the Covid-19 vaccination drive, reports Hindustan Times.
12.38 pm: Madhya Pradesh officials receive a consignment of Covishield at Bhopal airport.
12.35 pm: Goa has 23,500 shots of Covid-19 today morning, says Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. “The vaccines are being stored appropriately by the authorities, and would be distributed to all centres 24 hours prior to vaccination day,” he adds.
10.22 am: United States federal officials recommend that the states widen the eligibility criteria for vaccination to include people as young as 65 or those who have chronic health conditions, Reuters reports.
10.19 am: US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tests positive for the coronavirus.
10.16 am: Telangana registered 331 new cases on Tuesday, taking the overall count to 2,90,640. The state’s toll rose by three to 1,571.
10.11 am: All passengers flying to the US will now need to produce a negative coronavirus test report, AP reports.
9.37 am: India registers 15,968 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,04,95,147. The toll rises by 202 to 1,51,529. The active cases remained below 3 lakh at 2,14,507 for the 23nd consecutive day, while the number of recoveries reached 1,01,29,111.
9.33 am: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued an order banning entry to popular tourist spots in Chennai to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Indian Express. As per the order, Aringnar Anna Zoological Park near Vandaloor in Chengalpet district, National Park in Guindy, tourist spots in Mamallapuram, Marina and other beaches will be restricted to public on January 15, 16 and 17.
- The Serum Institute of India dispatched the first consignment of its coronavirus vaccine to 13 cities. More than 56 lakh doses were shipped by air to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.
- Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said that his company has decided to supply the first 100 million [10 crore] doses of its coronavirus vaccine, named Covishield, at Rs 200 only to the government.
- The Union health ministry also announced that it has signed an agreement with Bharat Biotech to procure 55 lakh doses of its coronavirus vaccine named Covaxin.
- The Centre indicated that the states and beneficiaries will not be given the option to choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccines. “Many countries are using more than one vaccine,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in response to a question on whether that choice will be available in India. “There is no such option available to the beneficiaries in any country.”
- Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist at the World Health Organization, warned that herd immunity was highly unlikely this year even as various countries have started rolling out vaccination programs against the coronavirus. Herd immunity occurs when the majority of a population becomes immune to a disease through vaccinations or through the mass spread of a disease.