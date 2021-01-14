Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India’s massive coronavirus vaccination drive on Saturday, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul told NDTV on Thursday.

Paul said that the vaccination programme will begin with 3,000 sites. Each place will vaccinate 100 people in day. He added that vaccination sites will be increased to 5,000 and more as the inoculation drive progresses.

The NITI Aayog member said that states have been allocated vaccines based on the data of health professionals. “Healthcare workers need not worry, I assure them,” Paul said. “They should be the role model.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced the Capital’s vaccination plan. He said that in the beginning, vaccines will be administered at 81 centres four days a week. “It will then be increased to 175 in a few days and then to 1,000 centres across Delhi,” he added, according to ANI.

The Centre is planning to inoculate 30 crore people over the next few months. About 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers will get the vaccine first. After that, people over the age of 50 and those with comorbidities will be vaccinated.

India has cleared two vaccines for emergency use – Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield. On Wednesday, Bharat Biotech dispatched the first batches of its coronavirus vaccine to Delhi and 10 other cities. This came a day after the Serum Institute of India sent the first batches of its Covishield vaccine to 13 locations across the country.

The government has ordered 1.1 crore doses of Covishield at Rs 200 per dose. It plans to buy a total of 5.60 crore doses by April. From Bharat Biotech, the government has procured 55 lakh doses. The company will provide 38.5 lakh doses to the government at a price of Rs 295 each, while 16.5 lakh doses will be made free of cost.

The Serum Institute is the local maker of Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is India’s first indigenous vaccine candidate. It has been made in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology. Experts have, however, questioned the government’s decision to clear Covaxin without the publication of data from its phase-3 human trials.

India registered 16,946 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the overall count to 1,05,12,093. The country’s toll rose by 198 to 1,51,727. India’s active cases stood at at 2,13,603, while the number of recoveries reached 1,01,46,763.