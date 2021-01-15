Eleven people died in a road accident on Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road in Karnataka on Friday morning, reported ANI. Seven injured have been hospitalised in Hubli city and some of them are in critical condition, said the police.

The accident took place as a tempo traveller collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the National Highway-4 near Itigatti village in Dharwad district. Ten women passengers and the driver of the tempo traveller died in the accident. The tempo traveller was ferrying members of a women’s club. The deceased were on their way to Goa for a function.

A case has been registered at Dharwad Rural police station and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the accident, reported the Hindustan Times. After the accident, the bypass road witnessed a traffic jam. District Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant supervised the rescue and relief operation at the accident site.

The 32-km-stretch of Hubballi-Dharwad bypass is a single lane on the national highway stretching between Pune and Bengaluru. This lane often witnesses accidents. “There is a long pending demand to widen the road but due to previous conditions between the road developer and the government the widening may happen only post 2023,” a local resident told The New Indian Express.