Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadiya town gets more tourists than the iconic Statue of Liberty in the United States. He made the remark while flagging off eight trains connecting various parts of the country to Kevadiya.

Modi said that the train network will benefit tourists, generate employment opportunities and transform the lives of Adivasi people. “More people have started visiting the Statue of Unity compared to the Statue of Liberty,” he said. “Nearly 50 lakh people have been to the Statue of Unity after its inauguration.”

He added that with increased connectivity over a lakh people will visit Kevadia daily, as per a survey.

The prime minister said that Kevadiya was an example of how both economy and ecology could be developed in a planned manner. “Some people have not yet visited Kevadiya but I am sure they will feel proud when they do,” Modi added.

Modi said that Kevadiya has transformed from being a small and remote area to becoming one of the world’s biggest tourist destinations. He added that its direct train connectivity with other cities was a proud moment for India.

Also read: Gujarat: Rs 5.25 crore missing from Statue of Unity daily collection account, case filed

Modi said that Railways was now ensuring direct connectivity to tourist and religious places, apart from fulfilling its traditional role of transporting passengers and goods.

The Statue of Unity, built at a cost of about Rs 3,000 crore, is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was inaugurated by Modi in 2018 in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

It is located a few kilometres downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam that has displaced lakhs of people in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Kevadiya and its surrounding villages in Narmada district are a part of South Gujarat’s Adivasi belt.