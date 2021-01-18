The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a first information report against the makers of Amazon Prime series Tandav as well as a top official of the streaming service for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, ANI reported on Monday.

The FIR named the director of the series Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and Amazon Prime’s India Head of Originals Aparna Purohit. It was filed at the Hazratganj Kotwali police station in Lucknow.

The makers of the web series, which stars actors Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dimple Kapadia, have been accused of defiling a place of worship and promoting religious animosity, according to NDTV.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s Media Advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi warned the web series’ team of arrest. “Playing with the sentiments of people will not be tolerated,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. “Serious charges have been invoked against the team of Tandav, which is spreading hatred disguised as a cheap web series. Prepare for arrest soon.”

जन भावनाओं के साथ खिलवाड़ बर्दाश्त नहीं, घटिया वेब सीरीज की आड़ मं नफरत फैलाने वाली वेब सीरीज तांडव की पूरी टीम के खिलाफ योगीजी के उत्तर प्रदेश में गंभीर धाराओं में मामला दर्ज, जल्द गिरफ्तारी की तैयारी !! pic.twitter.com/V9ZewGNOHw — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) January 18, 2021

On Sunday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had asked Amazon Prime for an explanation on the matter, according to PTI. This happened after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Kotak sought a ban on the series for insulting Hindu gods.

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Kotak spoke about the need to regulate over-the-top platforms. He claimed that content on such platforms was “full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, hate and vulgarity”. “Sometimes, they also hurt religious sentiments,” the MP added.

My letter to Hon.minister @PrakashJavdekar ji regarding regulation of the OTT platforms pic.twitter.com/twwI6OP4iM — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) January 17, 2021

Ram Kadam, a BJP MLA from Mumbai, demanded the removal of the scenes in Tandav, which allegedly mock Hindu god Shiva. He also filed a police complaint in the matter.

The controversy surrounding Tandav came two months after a similar row over Netflix series A Suitable Boy. The Madhya Pradesh police had filed a case against two people, including the vice president of streaming platform Netflix, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after BJP members and Hindutva activists objected to a kissing scene between the show’s protagonists in a temple.