The Centre on Monday said that the outbreak of avian influenza or bird flu had been confirmed in 14 states. Five states confirmed the infection in poultry birds, while nine others found it in crows, migratory birds or wild birds.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement that the central team formed to monitor the situation had completed its visit to Kerala and also conducted epidemiological studies in Maharashtra. The team is now visiting other places affected by the outbreak.

In Maharashtra, Rapid Response Teams have been engaged in the culling of poultry birds. “Culling operations have been completed in CPDO [Central Poultry Development Organisation], Mumbai and cleaning and disinfection is in process,” the government said. It added that culling operations had been completed in infection epicenters of Latur district.

The state reported 829 bird deaths on Monday, The Indian Express reported. Since January 8, as many as 6,816 birds have died in the state.

Meanwhile, Rapid Response teams are also culling birds in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. “RRTs [Rapid Response Teams] have been deployed for culling of poultry birds around 1-km radius of epicentres of the outbreak in poultry,” the Centre added. “Culling operation of poultry is continuing in the epicentres of Haryana (District Panchkula).”

The infection has also been detected in some bird samples from Delhi. “Avian Influenza has been confirmed in samples of dead heron from Tis Hazari, New Delhi and in crow from Red Fort, Delhi and advisory in this regard has been issued to the Delhi for taking necessary action,” the government said.

Last week, the Delhi government had lifted the ban on sale and import of chicken after 100 samples taken from the Ghazipur poultry market tested negative for the infection.