Petrol prices breached the Rs 85 per litre-mark in Delhi for the first time on Tuesday, PTI reported. Diesel prices also neared an all-time high as fuel rates were hiked for the second consecutive day.

Both petrol and diesel prices went up by 25 paise a litre on Tuesday morning. As a result, petrol rates stood at Rs 85.20 per litre in the national Capital and diesel was sold at Rs 75.38 a litre, just 7 paise shy of the all-time highest price. In Mumbai too, both fuels were at their all-time high prices.

Petrol and diesel prices had gone up by 25 paise a litre each on Monday as well, according to PTI.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus. Since then rates have gone up by Rs 1.49 a litre for petrol and Rs 1.51 in case of diesel.

The uptick in fuel prices came amid a firming up of crude oil prices in the global market. Brent crude futures rose by 0.3% to $54.92 (Rs 4,017) a barrel on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the Narendra Modi-led government for the all-time high fuel prices. “Modi government has earned Rs 19 lakh crore by increasing taxes on petrol and diesel,” he tweeted. “Bharatiya Janata Party should tell when this loot will come to an end?”