Journalist Nidhi Razdan on Monday filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell of Delhi Police, after she said last week that she had been victim of a phishing scam that gave her a fraudulent offer of a position of an Associate Professor at the Harvard University, PTI reported.

In her complaint, Razdan mentioned commission of cognisable offences including forgery, cheating, identity fraud and impersonation by unknown people against her. Earlier, she had filed a similar complaint with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on January 16 when she was in Srinagar. A series of emails exchanged with those behind the alleged scam as well as other documents connected with the matter have been enclosed with the complaint.

On January 15, Razdan had first flagged, what she described as a “very serious phishing attack”, that resulted in her beleiving that she had got the job at Harvard University. Later on January 17, in a detailed account published in a blog on NDTV, she said that the alleged phishing attack was meant to access her bank account, personal data, emails, medical records, passport and devices like computer and phone.

Giving details about the complaint filed on Monday, Razdan’s lawyer Shri Singh said that the journalist had received an email in December 2019 containing a purported offer from Harvard University for teaching journalism, following which she resigned as an executive editor of NDTV in June, PTI reported. However, she came to know last week that a series of emails and forged documents sent over a period of one year was an elaborate scam to dishonestly and fraudulently cause loss to her, Singh said.

Razdan has also asked the Harvard University to register a complaint with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation or other relevant authorities to investigate this crime, according to her lawyer.