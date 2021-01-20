Coronavirus: India reports 13,823 new cases, begins export of vaccines today
India on Wednesday registered 13,823 new cases, taking the overall count to 1,05,95,660. This is 37.3% higher than Tuesday’s count. The country’s toll rose by 162 to 1,52,718. India’s active cases stood at 1,97,201, while the number of recoveries reached 1,02,45,741.
Meanwhile, India began the export of coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday. Bhutan, Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries to receive the doses.
10.58 am: As many as 1,597 health workers got inoculated in Mumbai on Tuesday as the vaccination drive resumed after certain technical glitches, Hindustan Times reports.
10.56 am: Germany extends lockdown till February 14 amid concerns over mutant coronavirus strains, Reuters reports.
10.51 am: Around 1,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine have been found to be damaged or frozen at a cold storage at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam’s Cachar district, India Today reports. The health department asks the hospital for a report.
10.48 am: Britain on Tuesday registered a record 1,610 coronavirus deaths, though the number of new cases declined, AFP reports.
10.44 am: Delhi health officials on Tuesday said that 1,000 vaccine doses had been wasted so far, Hindustan Times reports.
“As per the guidelines, vials of both Covishield or Covaxin have to be used and discarded within four hours of being opened,” an unidentified official told the newspaper. “Each Covishield vial has 10 doses, and the low turnout is only adding to the wastage.”
10.39 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says vaccine recipients will be followed up with for three months after they get the second dose, ANI reports.
9.53 am: The health ministry allows on-spot registration of beneficiaries for vaccination, Hindustan Times reports. This has been done to address the problem of low turnout for vaccination.
9.38 am: India registers 13,823 new cases on Wednesday, taking the overall count to 1,05,95,660. The new cases are 37.3% higher than Tuesday’s count. The country’s toll rises by 162 to 1,52,718. India’s active cases stand at 1,97,201, while the number of recoveries reach 1,02,45,741.
9.23 am: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar says healthcare workers in the state will not be allowed to choose between coronavirus vaccines, NDTV reports. Resident doctors had expressed doubts about the safety and efficacy of Covaxin and demanded that they be allowed a choice between it and Serum Institute’s Covishield.
9.19 am: The Serum Institute of India on Tuesday responded to a lawsuit filed against it by a pharmaceutical company over the vaccine brand name Covishield, PTI reports. Serum Institute said that both the companies dealt with different categories of products and there was no scope for confusion over the trademark.
9.15 am: India begins exporting coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday. Apart from Bhutan, Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first neighbouring countries to receive the inoculations, according to Hindustan Times. The vaccines will also be sent to Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles.
9.05 am: United States’ coronavirus toll crosses 4 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India reported 10,064 new cases, taking its tally to 1,05,81,837. This was the lowest daily count in seven months. The country’s toll rose by 137 to 1,52,556. The daily death count was the lowest in about eight months. India’s active cases stood at 2,00,528, while the number of recoveries reached 1,02,28,753.
- The Centre expressed concern about “vaccine hesitancy” among healthcare workers, with NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul saying that doctors, nurses and other frontline workers should fulfil their “social responsibility” by getting inoculated. The government added that 6,31,417 people had been vaccinated so far.
- The number of coronavirus cases in Lakshadweep Islands rose to 14 on Tuesday, a day after the Union Territory reported its first coronavirus case.
- Bharat Biotech advised people not to take the coronavirus vaccine if they have allergies, fever or bleeding disorder or are on blood thinners. In a fact sheet about the process involved and who should avoid taking the vaccine, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm added pregnant and breastfeeding women to the list of people who should avoid taking Covaxin shots.
- The Tamil Nadu government reopened schools for classes 10 and 12 after a gap of over nine months.